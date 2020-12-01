Wood County has a 50-50 chance of turning purple on Thursday, according to the health commissioner.
During a Tuesday update to the Wood County Commissioners, Ben Robison said that the most recent data was not conclusive either way to tell if the county will increase from level 3, “red,” to level 4, “purple.”
“As of right now, looking at the data, it’s 50-50 whether we go purple or we come off the list,” Robison said. “There’s a reasonable chance we will not be purple on Thursday.”
He urged people to look at the numbers and not the colors.
“People have a misconception, the deeper the color, the greater risk for getting sick. But, in fact, that’s not the case,” Robison said. “The deeper the color, the great impacts on the medical community.”
The indicators that drive whether a community has a greater chance of getting sick are prevalence in long-term care facilities and the incidence rate.
“Right now our incidence rate is incredibly high,” he said. “The deeper color tells you how much people are seeking care.”
There are 650 coronavirus cases in Wood County, per its 100,000 population, Robison said, putting the area at 62nd in the state.
In Wood County today, Robison said that up to one in 45 people could be contagious with COVID-19.
“Is there flexibility there? Absolutely. It’s a high estimate,” he added. “We’re really encouraging people right now to limit their gatherings right now as much as possible.
“Recognize what really is an essential activity.”
If there is a surge from the Thanksgiving holiday, expect to see it in two-three weeks, Robison said.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces the coronavirus risk levels of the 88 counties on Thursdays. Wood County was put on a “watch” list last week.
Eleven counties moved to the watch list on the Public Health Advisory System, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Those counties meet enough indicators to be considered at risk level 4 or “purple,” because of the sustained impact on healthcare utilization. The system requires them to meet these criteria for two weeks in a row to ensure a consistent trend in the data before they become purple.
After the meeting with the commissioners, Robison said he didn’t expect any shutdowns or lockdowns if Wood County is labeled purple.
“As you know, purple doesn’t really come with any specific guidelines. But, what is recommended, is to limit your activities and your movement within the county as much as possible,” he said.
Robison urged people and businesses to look at how they are getting and providing services. Go touchless, curbside and/or delivery, he said, no matter what color the county is.
“If turning purple provides that motivation for people to take the steps they should (that’s good) — but, they should maintain those steps whether we remain purple or not … because our incidence rate is so high,” he said.