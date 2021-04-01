Wood County doesn’t want to be the next Bill Buckner.
The Red Sox baseball player made an error that cost his team the 1986 World Series.
“We don’t want to let the ball go between our legs instead of catching it,” said Ben Robison, Wood County health commissioner.
The county administered 5,000 coronavirus vaccines over two days on the Bowling Green State University campus this week.
However, county COVID-19 cases are still hovering at 150 per 100,000.
“For us, we very much are interested in looking for those numbers to come down,” Robison said. “Any holiday, we talk about the concern for increased cases.”
As Easter approaches, Robison reiterated protocols to stay safe, if people are not fully vaccinated.
“The fundamentals that keep us safe still work, like wearing a mask,” he said.
Robison also urged people to get vaccinated so they’re ready for the next family gathering.
“The vaccine absolutely draws a line,” he said, citing a recent worldwide study that says two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines provide 90% efficacy and one dose has 80% efficacy.
“We know the vaccine is effective. We know it works,” he said.
There’s further incentive to get a vaccine, Robison said.
“When you get vaccinated, and you’re fully vaccinated, you can be around another person without masks or social distancing,” he said.
A decision to get vaccinated should not be political, Robison said.
“We have had consistent leadership across the federal partners,” he said.
Former President Donald Trump, a Republican, prioritized the development of the vaccines.
“Without that priority we would not be here,” Robison said.
President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has prioritized mass vaccine distribution, he said.
“If we’re taking our cues from our presidents, they have made it a top priority,” Robison said.
There is another mass vaccination clinic on Wednesday at BGSU’s Perry Field House. Other clinics next week include the health department on Monday and North Baltimore American Legion on Tuesday. Schedule via the ArmorVax app, http://ArmorVax.com, or call 419-823-9512.
Robison said people should feel comfortable at big clinics.
“People may be intimidated by these big sites because they may think it’s chaotic and busy,” Robison said, adding that there is a lot of space.
“We’ve staffed them well. We’ve got a great layout,” he said. “They are well structured and well built.”
Robison worked his first clinic as s staff person, checking people in and out, on Wednesday.
“It’s a variety,” he said of the people getting vaccinated. “We did see some folks who were with their parents, because they were 16 or 17. There were college students and we saw folks in the community as well. We’re still seeing a wide range.”
It takes 20-25 minutes for the entire vaccination process, including waiting 15 minutes after the shot for any reactions.
Robison said he received his first shot on Wednesday and is a little sore and has a small headache. But it’s not stopping him from working.
The thought of being with his mom on Mother’s Day in a few weeks is motivation. He hasn’t had physical contact with her since Christmas 2019.
“I’m five weeks out from hugging my mom,” he said. “There’s opportunity to here to take advantage of vaccine and reconnect with loved ones.”