Wood County is in a better situation than other areas to weather coronavirus and the surge that will come, according to the health commissioner.
“I think we’re in a better position here in Wood County, than some of the larger cities and surrounding counties,” Batey said in a phone interview on Tuesday.
The county will be more likely able to help other affected areas, he said.
There are 15 COVID-19 cases in Wood County, Batey said in a call-in conference with county leaders on Tuesday morning.
The number doesn’t tell the whole story, Batey said in a follow-up interview.
“They’re pretty much spread all across Wood County,” he said. “This is probably something that is all over Northwest Ohio.”
Over 40 county leaders called into the meeting, which was attended in person by Administrator Andrew Kalmar and Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn and Erin Konecki, assistant director of the Wood County Emergency Management Agency.
Batey said people need to be patient and resist the urge to go out and congregate. DeWine’s “stay at home” order is through April 30.
“I believe that the things that we’re doing — sheltering at home — are absolutely working for us in Wood County and we want to see that continue,” Batey said. “I know people are starting to get restless.
“I can reiterate it’s working and the more time we can buy ourselves from that surge happening, the more treatment and modalities give us a much better chance,” he said.
Coronavirus testing in Wood County will continue to be limited right now, he said.
“Ideally for us, we would happily expand testing as the capability ramps up. That’s just a supply versus demand issue at this time,” Batey said.
Hopefully, testing will become more widely available later this month, he said.
“We’re optimistic that in April we’ll have much quicker tests than can be hours rather than days,” he said.
Batey also said that he has been watching the Michigan hot spots. The state to the north had 6,500 cases as of early Tuesday afternoon.
“That definitely is a concern because we’re all in this together and we’re here to help each other,” Batey said.
Some Michigan patients with coronavirus may have to be shifted to Toledo-area hospitals, if they have the capability of taking them, he said.
Batey also said that he is feeling more confident about the personal protective equipment situation, especially after the Battelle news over the weekend.
Gov. Mike DeWine led the effort to get the Ohio company approved to sterilize surgical masks for re-use.
“I was really, really stressed about it earlier this week,” Batey said. “It was such a positive to see the information about the Battelle lab in Columbus and their work to sterilize masks.”
He said there have been conversations already about getting masks here in Wood County labeled and in the rotation at Battelle.
“That gives me a lot of hope,” Batey said.