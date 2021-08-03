When Ben Robison walked into the county commissioner’s meeting Tuesday, he was wearing a mask.
He said he did not put it on lightheartedly.
“Like others, I was excited to take my mask off,” said Robison, who is the Wood County health commissioner. “I am over COVID.
“I wish I could declare it gone and it would be true.”
But the county is going the wrong way in its virus numbers, he said, and masks are again recommended indoors.
“We’re creeping up on Centers for Disease Control guidance,” Robison said.
He was invited to the Wood County Commissioners meeting to provide an update on the coronavirus in the county.
In Wood County, Robison said that he is seeing about seven cases per day, or about 40 per 100,000. If the county again reaches 50 cases per 100,000, that may trigger mask mandates.
The county dropped below 50 cases in late May.
“We’re just watching it day by day,” Robison said. “As of right now, we’re not there, so that is good news.”
He said the delta symbol represents change, and this new variant of the coronavirus is a game changer.
The new variant is much more transmissible, which is leading to surging numbers in the country, he said.
Robison said it can be transmitted from fully-vaccinated people. The CDC had said in May that people who are vaccinated are not at risk of transmitting the virus and that led to the discontinuation of mask mandates.
If someone who is vaccinated does become a breakthrough COVID-19 case, the chance of getting serious symptoms are small, he said.
“When the Delta variant affects someone … it can make you seriously ill,” Robison said.
Delta also can be spread through coughing, he added.
Consequently, the CDC is recommending masks should be worn indoors in high-transmission areas.
He said for outdoors activities, masks are still not required. However, if in a crowded area potentially around people who may be unvaccinated, wear a mask, he said.
Commissioner Craig LaHote said that during the mask mandate that many people did not have it pulled up over their nose.
It is important to have a mask cover your nose and mouth, Robison said. “The better your mask fits the better it protects others.”
County Administrator Andrew Kalmar said that the county offices are continuing with its social distancing recommendations and hand washing, and has maintained low transmission.
Robison said the more layers of safety that are taken, the more effective protection will be.
He said he is vaccinated and it not concerned about getting COVID, but rather of getting a variant and spreading it to others.
He pointed out how masks have been helpful in county classrooms, where even if social distancing was not possible, there was virtually no transmission.
What is known is that when distancing has been limited, wearing masks helps maintain the transmission of the virus, Robison said.
LaHote asked if this was the last variant or whether the virus will continue to change.
Robison said variants do one of three things: they are more transmissible, they cause more serious health risks or they become resistant to treatment.
He said more variants could be seen, especially the longer the virus circulates, that evade vaccines.
Delta is more transmissible and there has been an increase in hospitalizations, but there are fewer patients being ventilated, he said.
He said in Wood County, 59% of those ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated and just under 75% of those age 40 and up are vaccinated. Wood County ranks second in the state for those over the age of 65 who are vaccinated.
After the meeting, when asked whether students may have to wear masks when they return to the classroom later this month, Robison said schools are evaluating what their plans will be.
He said he has not heard of any plans for a state mandate for masks in schools.
“Our goal is to keep kids in school in person,” Robison said.