Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Batey is leaving to become chief health officer at Bowling Green State University.
He informed the board of health Wednesday. His last day is July 24.
The health board will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss additional details.
“This was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” he said Thursday, adding he was approached with the offer.
The newly-creating position at BGSU will have him working directly with the president and leadership team “to try to coordinate health initiatives across the campus for faculty, staff and students,” Batey said.
He will oversee the university response to the coronavirus and make sure what is going on on campus supports the efforts in the county.
Batey intends to continue working to protect and improve public health in Wood County through a proposed partnership between BGSU and Wood County Health Department.
Batey, as health commission, has been part of the conversation with the university as well as area schools about reopening in the fall.
He said he wants to see a stronger partnership between the health department and BGSU, stating he wants to see the university better integrated in public health.
The proposed partnership is designed to enhance public health instruction, practice, research and workforce development and to improve public health in Wood County. The two entities will collaborate on mutually agreed upon projects that provide educational opportunities for BGSU students and assistance health department employees in serving the public health needs in the community.
Batey will be involved in the hiring process for his replacement, and make sure whoever it is has “the same vision for partnerships looking into the future.”
Since becoming health commissioner, Batey has created partnerships with Wood County Hospital, the Wood County Emergency Management Agency and county commissioners, and has held weekly meetings to update officials on the status of the pandemic response.
“I think Wood County does one of the best jobs in Ohio with agencies working together,” he said.
He has the connections to guide BGSU with its initiatives, but would not have had time to do so if he retained his job as health commissioner, he said.
The health department already partners with the university for students to help with mosquito testing.
He said he will remain a voice in the community on pandemic response along with his replacement. He will continue as a consultant.
Navigating COVID-19 “is not something that will just be wrapped up,” Batey said.
His advice as the pandemic continues nationwide is to watch what is happening in other states, those that opened sooner than Ohio and became complacent or never closed down.
“We’re starting to see numbers really increase” outside Ohio, he said. “We need to take that seriously. That’s what we’re trying to avoid here.”
The actions taken in the state and county are what has kept numbers down, he said.
“We know how to control this virus, we just need everyone to take it seriously.”
The 60-member staff of Wood County Health Department serves more than 125,000 residents through a wide variety of programs and services. The health department recently celebrated 100 years of protecting and promoting public health.
The Wood County Board of Health appointed Batey as Wood County’s 14th health commissioner in 2014. He previously served as chief executive officer of the Wood County Community Health Center, director of nursing, and epidemiologist at Wood County Health Department.
“We appreciate Ben’s excellent leadership and contributions to public health, especially through such challenging times during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Cathleen Nelson, board of health president. “We’re excited to maintain a professional relationship with Ben in his new role as we collaborate to find ways to continue advancing public health in Wood County.”
The board will conduct a thorough search for a new health commissioner. The position will be posted at www.WoodCountyHealth.org.
Further details will be discussed at a special meeting of the Wood County Board of Health at 6 p.m. Monday. BGSU President Rodney Rogers will be involved in the discussion as the two organizations consider a partnership agreement to advance public health priorities in Wood County and Northwest Ohio.
Access the meeting using the link below, or by calling 571-317-3122 and entering access code 775-630-309.