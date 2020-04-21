Will people be able to play in the pool and be a part of the Pemberville Free Fair this summer?
Mayor Carol Bailey was asking the difficult questions at Tuesday’s weekly teleupdate with Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Batey and the Wood County Commissioners.
Batey said he was cautiously optimistic about holding outdoor events this summer.
“I can’t give you a definitive answer to any of those,” he said, adding that decisions would be made by the governor.
However, he said that his personal opinion is that being outdoors — swimming, exercising and playing softball — will be encouraged, as long as it’s done safely.
“When it comes to outdoors, open swimming pools, I see them potentially treating it as public parks,” Batey said. “We want people to get outside and do physical activity.
“I would think that the pools could potentially be open.”
Staffs would have to adapt to coronavirus protocols, such as making sure swimmers keep a 6-feet social distance and continually wipe down surfaces, Batey said.
“The tricky part is kids playing together,” he said. “At some point you have to open some things up but people are going to have to decide their level risk and whether they’ll participate.”
Grand Rapids Mayor John Berry said it’s difficult to picture holding the Applebutter Fest in Grand Rapids in October, “with thousands and thousands of people.
“I myself, I’m being skeptical,” he said. “It’s a large crowd of people from all over the country. It could be a place to infect everyone else.”
“You’re correct, those things are going to be big challenges,” Batey said. “Until we have widespread testing … that will really help us make those kinds of decisions.”
There are too many unknowns about COVID-19, he said.
There could be large groups of people getting immunity who are asymptomatic.
“But we just don’t know,” Batey said. “Because we shelter at home so well, there could be a large group that could be sick.
“Those are two different scenarios on how this plays out.”
He said everyone is going to have to adapt as people go back to work and venture out in public.
“This is going to be the struggle for all of us,” Batey said. “This isn’t just something that will go away in the summer or the fall. This may be a virus that stays with us long term.
“Every business really needs to think long term. What does it look like and how do you operate?” he said. “We don’t want to go down the road of having to close everything down (again). The only way to get through that is to get businesses to operate differently.”
Bailey also asked about softball practices and games.
Batey said he could envision sport outside, with players staying 6 feet apart and spectators maintaining social distancing in the bleachers.
“What is the risk, versus the reward of doing these things? Every family is going to have to make that decision for themselves,” he said. “The athletes can play, but we don’t want a lot of spectators, shoulder to shoulder.
“It might be OK on some levels, but still wrapping our head around 6 feet of distance,” Batey said. “It’s going to be a challenge for all of our activities.”
Batey said Wood County has been fairly steady with case numbers, and health care facilities have capacity. These are good signs heading into the May 1 date that Gov. Mike DeWine has set for re-opening some things.
However, cases may increase, Batey said.
“As we open things up there would be an expectation to see numbers go back up as well,” he said. “That’s a fine line we’re going to be walking as we get into May.
“May 1 is not just a date that everything goes back to normal and the virus disappears,” he said. “It’s going to have be a gradual one (with) trial and error.”
Jeff Klein, director of the Wood County Emergency Management Agency, said some people have approached him about advice on taking a vacation this summer.
“My recommendation is to make sure it’s refundable,” he said. “Most stuff this summer is not going to be a lot of public gatherings.”
Batey also reported that of Monday’s 82 total coronavirus cases, which are confirmed and probable, 51 are related to long-term care. The 51 cases include residents and staff, he said.
“It just goes to show that’s where a lot of the testing is being done,” Batey said, adding that there is a still a shortage of testing availability in the county.
“When we have a confirmed test in a nursing home, that’s where we need to respond vigilantly,” he said. “We’ve been working really quickly to respond to any that pop up.”
They send out teams for education and testing.
Batey said that the majority of these nursing home cases are in the Perrysburg area, and the health department has been working with the Mercy hospital system.
“I’m trying to get as much widespread testing in those facilities as possible,” Batey said.
Also during the Tuesday telemeeting, Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said that there are 87 inmates in the jail.
“That is the lowest it’s ever been,” he said.
All of his employees are required to wear masks, Wasylyshyn added.