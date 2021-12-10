Enjoy the holidays safely — don’t skip them — is the message from the Wood County health commissioner.
At Thursday’s board meeting, Ben Robison said there has been a spike in coronavirus cases locally, but it appears that number is going down now.
“We’re encouraged to see the numbers going down a bit,” he said. “We had swelled to about 100 cases a day; we had more than 700 cases in a week.”
Numbers could rise around the upcoming holidays, Robison added.
“If this curve matches what we saw last year, we may see a resurgence again going into Christmas,” he said.
The health department will be getting additional at-home tests that will be distributed for free. Free tests were also available before the Thanksgiving holiday.
“It’s just something else people can do if they want to take an extra step,” Robison said. “We want to encourage people to have safe holidays, and this is something we can do, to help them to do that.”
There are two big questions surrounding the new COVID-19 variant, omicron, he said.
“Will our vaccines and our therapeutics work against omicron,” Robison said.
The answer should be known in two to six weeks.
“The second big question is how severe is the illness that omicron causes,” he said. “There’s some early reports that it may be more mild, than what has been caused with other variants. But it is still early.”
Robison said he has hopes that coronavirus is at the end of the pandemic phase.
“The expectation is that this will drop into an endemic phase, where it’s not causing surges in hospitalizations, not causing an increase in deaths. When that happens, that’s when we can move from a pandemic to an endemic phase —where we just live with COVID.”
But, right now, it is still causing challenges, Robison said.
This fall and winter, there is more illness circulating than just coronavirus, he said.
“And our hospitals in the northwest region are experiencing pretty significant challenges,” he said. “We’ve seen a number of hospitals go on bypass regularly. We’re seeing elective surgeries up for cancellation now throughout the whole northern part of Ohio.
“It’s because when you add COVID on to the other things, it can overwhelm a system,” Robison said.
On the vaccination front, Wood County has had one in four children ages 5-11 get the shot, putting it in the top five or six counties in the state.
Also at the meeting, the board tabled a policy to require all employees get the coronavirus vaccination.
“There may not need to be a need to have a policy at all,” Robison said, adding that the issue remains tied up in court and, as of today, conditions of participation are not enforced.
The health center receives $843,211 annually in Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services funding, or 55% of total revenue. There is more funding in grants and other federal programs that is provided locally.
With a federal mandate, all staff and contractors who with clients getting Medicaid and Medicare services must be vaccinated or the funding could be eliminated.