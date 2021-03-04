The new Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is slowly becoming available in Wood County.
Health Commissioner Ben Robison said that 300 doses of the new vaccine were available locally this week. None will be coming to Wood County next week.
He said he welcomed the new vaccine, which joins Moderna and Pfizer. It has been tested in Brazil and South Africa, where the COVID-19 variants have been detected.
“This will be another vaccine that we put into the mix. We’re really excited to have it,” Robison said.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been shown to decrease hospitalizations and prevent deaths, he said.
“It’s a great vaccine,” he said “We just want people to feel confident.”
There will be 2,600 total vaccine doses available next week. That does not include what’s available through the national pharmacy chains, he said.
Wood County is doing very well at distributing vaccines, Robison said.
The state vaccine dashboard, as of Wednesday, had 14.5% of the state population with doses and Wood County was about 3% higher, he said.
“We’re doing great, we’re moving doses quickly, he said.
Robison is also pleased that the state has opened up a new group, 1C, for vaccinations.
“Last week was pretty challenging, we had to work hard to get appointments filled,” he said of vaccinations.
The new group includes daycare providers, funeral directors, remaining first responders and those age 60 and older. Robison estimated that will be 9,000-10,000 Wood County residents who are now eligible for vaccinations.
A 1D group could include age 55 and older and also specialized industries, such as transportation providers for seniors, those who do home meal deliveries and utility providers, he said.
“It’s all going to depend upon two things, how many doses we get and how much interest we have,” Robison said of another group being eligible for vaccinations.
Robison has not been vaccinated yet.
“I will get my dose as soon as I have the opportunity to do so,” he said.