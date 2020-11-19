Wood County does not have an official stay-at-home advisory because of the coronavirus, like many large cities and counties in Ohio.
However, the health commissioner said that because the county is under a level 3, or “red” alert, plus a curfew from the governor, residents should curb travel and avoid gatherings.
“It’s worth noting that advisory encourages people to limit their gatherings and travel as much as possible,” said Ben Robison, health commissioner.
Wood County — and almost every county in Ohio — has been “red” since last week, meaning there is high incidence and spread of the coronavirus.
In an open letter to the community, Robison said as of Thursday, the health department is estimating that as many as one in 50 people in Wood County could be contagious with COVID-19.
Robison said it would be up to the health board to issue any advisories.
Gov. Mike DeWine’s 10p.m.-5 a.m. curfew goes into effect tonight, for three weeks.
Robison said it could be a couple weeks before officials know if it made an impact.
“I think that the governor is taking steps to curb the pandemic,” he said. “It really is a time for all of us to rally and persevere, especially with a vaccine in sight,” he said.
Bowling Green Council issued a mask mandate in July, but Mayor Mike Aspacher said that, regarding any potential stay-at-home order, he would continue to look to the health department and health experts for guidance.
“I think all of the guidance that currently exists is very helpful and, in terms of future action, again, I’m going to follow the lead of the Wood County Health Department. I know that they are talking internally about what potential actions could be appropriate in terms of stay-at-home orders and this kind of things,” Aspacher said.
He said that before getting to the point of having a serious discussion of implementing such orders in the city, they would first continue their discussions with Ben Robison, health commissioner, and the department.
“What I have done from the very beginning is to take advantage of the resources that we have locally,” Aspacher said.
He said that he is in frequent contact with Robison, and had a call Thursday morning that included Robison; Ben Batey, Bowling Green State University’s chief health officer; BGSU President Rodney Rodgers; Sue Houston, Rodgers’ chief of staff; and Stan Korducki, president of Wood County Hospital.
“We continue to communicate consistently,” Aspacher said.
He said they discussed the changing dynamics in the city and discussed the advisories in place from the health department, which he said mirrors language from the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.
“And generally I think there’s great guidance there,” Aspacher said. “I have spent some time looking at the (health department website) and there’s a great deal of information there that if people were to look at it,” it would have a positive impact on the trajectory of the disease in the community.
“Conditions are changing rapidly and that we are seeing a great deal more cases in the Bowling Green community,” he said. “We know that this is a public health emergency and that we absolutely need to follow these health orders and these advisories very strictly.”
On the potential for a stay-at-home order, Bowling Green Council President Mark Hollenbaugh said that, given how the conditions change from day to day, everything is on the table.
“That being said, number one, we haven’t had that conversation, so it’s not something we’re currently discussing. We’ve been more focused on enforcing what we have in place and then reacting to what comes or doesn’t come out of the governor’s office.”
Bowling Green and the state have mask mandates.
Hollenbaugh said he’s been “very impressed” with Bowling Green’s citizens and businesses regarding how they’ve enforced and complied with the city’s mask mandate which has been in place since July, “and I think that, to a large extent, contributed to Wood County staying orange as long as it did when counties all around us were going red sooner than we did.”
Hollenbaugh said that he, too, is in frequent contact with Robison.
“I talk to him frequently about the evolving conditions here in Wood County and I’ve gotten no indication from him that he feels that a measure like that would be necessary at this point. It’s more of if we have a bad actor, then we need to take action about specific bad actors.”
Hollenbaugh said that he knows there have been house parties in the city.
“I would probably say the thing that has increased the spread in our local area more than anything else isn’t things that happen in public spaces but things that happen in private spaces.”
Hollenbaugh further added that, though it isn’t an official city order, he wished to personally ask that people limit travel and the size of gatherings during the holidays. Aspacher also discussed the importance of taking actions such as social distancing, wearing face coverings, exercising caution when interacting with others who aren’t observing those precautions, washing hands, and avoiding travel to high-risk areas.
“The levels of those considerations are increasing,” he said.