Even a close friend of the Wood County Health Board president has had a hard time getting a coronavirus test.
At Thursday’s meeting, Wood County health leaders shared some personal stories to shine a light on COVID-19 challenges.
Health board President Cathy Nelson said a family friend felt that she had coronavirus symptoms on Wednesday morning and wanted to get a test.
They went to a hospital and was directed to the official county testing site on Haskins and Poe roads.
At that location, she was told that she need a physician’s referral, Nelson said. The woman doesn’t have a doctor.
They went to another medical facility in Bowling Green, and was told she had to stay there for the process and it was a three-hour wait. Later in the day, it was still a three-hour wait at that facility, Nelson said.
She next tried an urgent care and there was a line that went all the way around the building.
She called a pharmacy that is doing testing, but they were booked through Friday.
The woman is also an employee of Bowling Green State University, which rolled out free rapid testing on Thursday for students, faculty and staff. Nelson said all of the appointment spots, which are required, were filled through Friday.
They finally ended up at a Perrysburg facility and were able to get a test, Nelson said.
“I just found that really disheartening,” she said, adding that the health department was closed on Wednesday for Veterans Day.
The feeling is “it’s so hard to get a test … just don’t bother,” she said.
Nelson asked the board and administration to actively think about this situation and a solution.
“It shouldn’t be that hard to get a test,” she said.
Health Commissioner Ben Robison said they are in the process of identifying locations for future pop-up testing.
He said it may help the most to tackle the barrier with the Haskins Road testing site: having a primary care physician.
“That might be the place to lean in,” Robison said. “How do we solve that problem, so the folks that may not have a primary care physician can have ready access to testing.”
He is going to follow up with the health center director.
Board member Bob Midden said one of his sisters, who is an outstanding athlete and the healthiest person he knows, contracted COVID-19 in March.
“She still has serious symptoms,” he said. “She has been hit really, really hard.”
Midden said he knows people are weary of coronavirus, but urged everyone to think of this battle as World War I and II, which went on for years.
“People made huge sacrifices for the common good,” he said. “We need to generate that kind of commitment, that type of motivation now because the end is in sight.”
Midden urged everyone to take safety measures.
“You could be asymptomatic and a few weeks later develop heart problems or lung problems, other cardiovascular problems, even cognitive impairment,” Midden said. “People need to be aware it’s not just death you’re trying to avoid — which is a relatively low probability — there’s a much higher probability you’re going to suffer other very serious health effects.
“I don’t mean to scare people unnecessarily, but it’s important they’re aware of all the possible consequences.”
Robison said he was recently asked how the coronavirus compares to the flu.
COVID-19, from January-November, compared to H1N1, was 16 times more likely to lead to hospitalizations. It was 122 times more likely to be lethal, he said.
When compared to the worst flu season in the last 10 years, which was 2017-18, COVID-19 is four times more likely to lead to hospitalizations and 18 times more likely to lead to death, Robison said.
“Those are not broken down by age group. That’s just across the whole population,” he said. “Some early studies show that the risk of dying if you’re over the age of 85 is as high as 30%. We certainly have seen some stark numbers.”
The coronavirus has a 2.5% fatality rate; 5% is the highest that the guidance tracks for fatality rates in pandemics.
“At 5% you’re going to see catastrophic numbers if your infection rates are high enough,” Robison said.