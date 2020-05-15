The president of the Wood County Health Department Board called on county fair leaders to cancel the main event for this summer.
“I’m very frustrated with the Wood County Fair,” Cathy Nelson said. “I just don’t see how they’re going to have hundreds of thousands of people congregate.”
Nelson said that she is director of the fair’s flower show, and cannot picture how it can be held during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I can’t think of how we’d do social distancing,” she said, of going in and out of the show.
Ben Batey, health commissioner, said he has not recently talked with fair organizers.
“I think they’ll continue to consult,” he said.
“I just find it surprising that anyone would be planning to do an event that big this summer,” Nelson said.
After the meeting, Batey said he wasn’t ready to tell fair organizers to do anything differently.
“From my standpoint, August is still a little ways away. We’ll have better information and data as we get close to that,” he said. “We have to wait and see.”
Every day, there is better capacity for COVID-19 testing, Batey said.
“Sitting right here today, it’s too soon to tell,” he said.
Batey added that he had an initial conversation with a fair organizer early on in the pandemic. He mentioned limiting attendance and reducing ticket sales — “logistical hurdles” — that would have to be addressed.
Fair organizers have been meeting every Thursday to discuss virtual auctions and other aspects that could be different from a regular fair. As of earlier this month, a fair was being planned.
Nelson’s comments were part of an impassioned health board telemeeting on Thursday, as members talked about the economy opening and the risks to public health.
Board member Bob Midden said he had concerns about the Bowling Green Economic Development campaign that was launched this week. The message is businesses are “safe,” he said.
“I wondered how it is determined and what criteria is going to be used,” Midden said. “Nothing is 100% safe.
“I want to make sure that the public is as well informed and is aware as possible of the risks.”
Nelson added that the message could be adjusted.
“Instead of saying they’re safe, say they’re following the guidelines,” she said.
Board members asked Batey if the department was doing everything possible to convey a “be safe” message as businesses, retail and restaurants open across Ohio after several weeks of a state-mandated closure and a “stay at home” order.
“That’s a very difficult question. That’s what we’re all trying to navigate,” Batey said.
Board members also said they realized the economy must open.
Richard Strow said things must be opened quickly, or the fabric of the American society will be destroyed.
“Businesses are just going to be gone, wiped away,” he said, adding that the toll on mental health could be great, with a spike of suicide, overdoses and depression.
Ohioans have flattened the coronavirus curve and must get back to work, Strow said.
“We face a tremendous challenge here, not only in terms of protecting public health but in protecting our economy,” Midden said. “There are tools we have available to optimize that balance.”
Batey agreed that mental health and isolation were issues, along with the economy.
“But I 100% believe our cases will go up,” he said, as the economy opens.
People must protect themselves and others as they begin to venture out of their homes, Batey said.
He gave a few scenarios, supporting wearing masks, keeping social distance of 6 feet or more, washing hands and cleaning surfaces.
Indiana recently did random testing on 4,000 people. It concluded there was a 2.8% prevalence in the general community of people who had either had coronavirus or currently had it.
“If 3% of Ohioans have had this, it paints the picture of how much more we have to do for herd immunity, which is 60%,” Batey said.
Midden talked about how droplets from a socially-distanced conversation could infect a person.
“Six feet is safe, but there are circumstances where 6 feet is not sufficient,” Midden said.
With spring allergies, Batey said it is difficult to get through the day without coughing.
“If you’re wearing the masks, the majority of that protection is for others,” he said. “We all need to get really good at — if you’re sick at all — you need to stay home. That’s where one individual can really up the spread of this.”
Board members also talked about Wood County coronavirus numbers. As of Thursday, there were 230 cases, confirmed and probable. That number includes 184 cases, both residents and staff, in long-term care facilities.
“I do believe it is a combination that is where we’ve gone looking for cases and that’s where we found them,” Batey said of the long-term care numbers. “It truly paints the picture of this virus and how quick it can spread when individuals are in close contact.”
Board member Dallas Ziegler said that he has noticed few people wearing masks.
“Do we have any plan for distributing information in different ways to the general population?” Zeigler said.
Batey and his staff said they are writing press releases, filming commercials and broadcasting on radio shows.
“But ultimately we are going to have people that aren’t going to wear them,” said Amy Jones, director of health promotion and preparedness.
Batey said messages lose their power over time and it’s a challenge for the health department.
“If we’re going to have freedoms, we need to have responsibility,” said board member DJ Mears.
He suggested that people keep a diary of their comings and goings, which could help with contact tracing.
Batey urged the public to be as safe and vigilant as possible.
“Be smart on deciding on when you go out,” he said.