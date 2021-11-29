The Wood County Board of Health will hold a special meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. to discuss and take action to address the CMS COVID-19 vaccination requirement and COVID-19 precautions in interim final rule CMS–3415–IFC. This meeting will be held in the board conference room at the Wood County Health Department, 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Road.
