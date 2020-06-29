The Wood County Health Department board officially accepted the commissioner’s resignation at a special meeting on Monday.
The board also heard some more details about Ben Batey’s new job as chief health officer at Bowling Green State University, and the new partnership between BGSU and the health department.
The board opened the meeting by officially accepting Batey’s resignation, which was announced last week.
“This is certainly with regrets,” said board President Cathleen Nelson.
Batey will leave the health department on July 25 for the new BGSU job. His new annual salary is $128,000 and he has an at-will employment contract, with no specific length. Batey had been earning $107,889 with the health department.
Board member Dallas Ziegler asked BGSU President Rodney Rogers, who attended the virtual meeting, how they could create this new position when they are facing budget cuts. The budget approved by the BGSU trustees on Friday had a $32 million reduction in it.
“Will that really support hiring Ben and continuing over (the) long term?” Ziegler said.
Rogers said that Batey’s new position aligns with BGSU’s mission and strengths.
“The core of what we do as an institution is teaching students,” Rogers said.
BGSU is focused on being a public university for the public good, he said.
The university has seen huge growth in enrollment around health care disciplines, Rogers added.
BGSU also excels in partnerships and this will be another great one to have, he said.
“We are a leading university in Ohio, and perhaps the nation, in partnerships we have,” Rogers said.
He mentioned the relationships with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation office on campus, North Star Aviation and the flight school partnership, and the workings with Wood County Hospital.
“We have done a lot of different partnerships and relationships, finding ways in which there’s a win-win for both organizations,” Rogers said. “Amazing things can happen when you listen to individuals that might have some interesting ideas — how do you leverage the strength of two organizations.
“I do think this mutual aid agreement is a win-win for both BGSU and the Wood County Health Department. It’s very much aligned with where Bowling Green State University is going.”
Board member Betty Woods asked how much time Batey will be permitted to spend with the health department.
At first, it will be up to 50%, Nelson said.
The partnership also calls for BGSU to have space at the health department. Nelson said that could be a shared office or a conference room.
Board member Tom Milbrodt said he supported the BGSU-health department partnership.
“I think it has a lot of possibilities,” he said. “It shows that each group is very interested in having an association that would be beneficial to both.”
Deputy Health Commissioner Amy Jones will oversee items related to BGSU for the health department, effective today. Batey officially withdrew from from all matters related to BGSU, including contracts.
Board member Bob Midden asked if Jones would accept her new role.
“I understand what’s expected and I’m happy to fill in,” she said.
The board also approved a mutual aid agreement between the health department and BGSU. It will develop academics and promote cooperation toward improved public health for Wood County and the Northwest Ohio region.
Nelson said that the board is certainly aware of the hours Batey and Jones have been putting in — “countless hours” — due to the coronavirus crisis.
She said it is very helpful to have BGSU ready to help out while the board is in this hiring process. Nelson said that she hopes the process goes quickly, but it’s important to have the right person in place.
In an interview last week, Batey said that the new BGSU role was an opportunity that he couldn’t pass up. He will be working directly with the president and leadership team to coordinate health initiatives across the campus for faculty, staff and students.
He will oversee the university response to coronavirus and make sure what is happening on campus supports the efforts in the county.
The partnership is designed to enhance public health instruction, practice, research and workforce development and to improve public health in Wood County. The two entities will collaborate on mutually agreed upon projects that provide educational opportunities for BGSU students and assist health department employees in serving the public health needs in the community.
The 60-member staff of Wood County Health Department serves more than 125,000 residents through a variety of programs and services. The health department recently celebrated 100 years of protecting and promoting public health.
The Wood County Board of Health appointed Batey as Wood County’s 14th health commissioner in 2014. He previously served as chief executive officer of the Wood County Community Health Center, director of nursing, and epidemiologist at Wood County Health Department.