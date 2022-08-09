Raises to retain and recognize employees were approved at the July Wood County Board of Health meeting.
“It definitely is motivated by retention,” Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Robison said. “We’ve had to pay at a higher level in our pay scale to attract talent. Because we have great talent here, we want to keep, we wanted to take the same approach with our staff that are already working at the health department.”
Approved were:
Amy Jones, deputy health commissioner/director of health promotion and preparedness, 28 years with Wood County Health Department, moves from $51.18 per hour to $57.79 per hour.
Annette Bensman, pharmacy technician, 11 years of applicable experience (four years with Wood County Health Department), moves from $19.18 per hour to $21.34 per hour.
Diane Krill, community health center chief executive officer, 15 years with Wood County Health Department/Community Health Center, moves from $49.52 to $56.14 per hour.
Fran Leass, behavioral health specialist II, 10 years of applicable experience (four years with Wood County Health Department/Community Health Center), moves from $34.08 to $35.18 per hour.
Jill Kohntopp, information technology support specialist, eight years applicable experience (4 years with Wood County Health Department), moves from $29.60 to $31.52 per hour.
Jodi Cline, registered environmental health specialist, six years applicable experience (three years with Wood County Health Department), moves from $26.08 to $27.22 per hour.
Julie Kauffman, human resources coordinator, 26 years with Wood County Health Department, moves from $28.12 to $29.93 per hour.
Julie Nye, registered environmental health specialist-program specialist, 14 years applicable experience (6 years with Wood County Health Department), moves from $30.57 to $31.52 per hour.
Kathy Teeple, public health nurse, 21 years applicable experience (10 years with Wood County Health Department), moves from $29.03 to $31.74 per hour.
Katie Barricklow, family nurse practitioner, 15 years of applicable experience (13 years with Wood County Health Department), moves from $58.97 to $62.66 per hour.
Lana Glore, director of environmental health, 29 years environmental health experience (9 years with Wood Count Health Department), moves from $39.19 to $46.34 per hour.
Leslie Madaras, community health center chief operating officer, 9 years with Wood County Health Department, moves from $40.89 to $43.62 per hour.
Lexie Jacobs, medical billing manager, 14 years of experience (11 years with Wood County Health Department), moves from $28.65 to $31.52 per hour.
Mike Ollom, IT coordinator, 19 years of applicable experience (10 years with Wood County Health Department), moves from $33.63 to $36.78 per hour.
Sheila D’Aguanno, registered environmental health specialist-program specialist, 31 years of environmental health experience (7 years with Wood County Health Department), moves from $30.57 to $33.42 per hour.
Tina Cox, executive assistant, 13 years with Wood County Health Department, moves from $21.93 to $25.18 per hour.
Tyler Briggs, epidemiologist, five years of applicable experience (4 years with Wood County Health Department), moves from $30.22 to $31.53 per hour.
In a follow-up email, Elizabeth Peery, public health information and education manager, said that the the board’s action demonstrates the importance of retaining these staff to continue to provide both value and effective service to our community.
“Salary adjustments were made to ensure our salaries remain competitive with the current job market, just like we do as we seek new staff,” Peery said.
In other personnel business, the board hired Dr. John Coates as medical director of the community health center, effective Aug. 26. When functioning as the medical director, Coates will be entitled to additional compensation, at the hourly rate of $108.15, for hours worked performing duties beyond those described in his existing contract.
The board also hired Richard Nelson as finance director for $120,000 annually.
The board also voted to create an assistant finance director position; the salary range is $62,000-$87000.
Also at the meeting, the board continued to move ahead with the community health center renovation, which is over budget due to inflation.
The board has received $517,105 in Health Resources and Services Administration funds for the renovation and in April voted to hire SSOE Group to provide professional architectural, engineering and interior design services.
The drawings are 95% ready, Robison said.
“We can actually start to see the shape of this taking shape,” he said.
The board committed to investing a “dollar for dollar” match, if needed, for the expansion.
“The cost may be greater than we know at this point,” Robison said after the meeting.
Part of the renovation will be focus on behavioral health treatment. The plan is to increase to 3,000 billable visits per year.
“I think that this capacity is going to be taken up pretty quickly,” Robison said, adding it will be profitable “very quickly.”
“There’s such a demand for support right now,” he said.
The costs total $487,000, which include start-up expenses. The revenue sources include a HRSA grant of $460,231.
Sliding fee scales will be offered and no one will be turned away due to inability to pay.