FREMONT – The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums will reopen its facilities to the public for three days a week with enhanced safety, cleaning and disinfecting procedures on June 23.
The Hayes Home, museum and research library will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Hours for high-risk visitors are from 9 a.m.-noon on Thursdays.
Hayes Presidential members will be the first to return with members-only opening days on Tuesday, June 18 and June 20.
Members interested in taking a Hayes Home tour during the member days are asked to reserve a tour time by contacting Kristina Smith at 419-332-2081, ext. 217, or ksmith@rbhayes.org.
Those who are not members and would like to join can do so at https://www.rbhayes.org/main/membership/.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming the public back to our buildings,” said Christie Weininger, executive director.
Hayes Presidential temporarily closed to the public on March 14 for the health and safety of visitors, volunteers, staff and the general public. The Spiegel Grove grounds closed for a few weeks and have been reopened to the public since May 1.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Hayes Presidential has increased cleaning and disinfecting procedures. Staff are implementing additional plans for the safety of visitors, including additional cleaning and disinfecting, a smaller maximum capacity of people, sneeze guards at the front desk and museum store and physical distancing measures.
Staff will clean and disinfect the museum multiple times a day and will regularly wipe down counters and high-touch areas between points of sale at the museum store. Touchless had sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the museum and library building.
Visitors are asked to maintain 6 feet of physical distance between their household group and other visitors. Visitors will be required to wear a face covering in the Hayes Home and library because these are areas where they will have more direct contact with staff; 6 feet of distance apart will still be maintained. These areas also have collections that that are unable to disinfect due the nature of the materials.
Hayes Presidential staff also will wear face coverings. Wearing face coverings also protects the artifacts visitors will see during the home tour and handle while in the library. Manuscripts will be quarantined for a set period of time and not given to another researcher until end of quarantine.
Funding for additional cleaning and disinfecting supplies has been made possible through a grant from the Sandusky County Communities Foundation. Jerri and Chuck Miller of Fremont also have donated disposable masks for visitors who need them.
Hayes Presidential will sell online and in-person admissions. Online tickets are strongly encouraged, and members are also asked to make a house tour reservation. Tickets will be available at rbhayes.org starting the week of June 23.
A 50% discount will be given on tickets for medical front-line workers, including medical technicians, nurses, doctors and emergency medical technicians.
Hayes Home tours will consist of one household (visitors will determine what constitutes their household) per tour, with no more than 10 people in a household on a tour.
Staff are still determining whether scheduled events will take place and whether they will be modified or become virtual events.
For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org.