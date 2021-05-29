Bowling Green Parks and Recreation, along with Premier Bank and Bowling Green Exchange Club will be kicking off the 2021 Lunch in the Park series on Friday.
Food from Kabob It will be available for purchase from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at City Park’s Martin and Kiwanis Shelters. There will be a live performance by Tim Tegge and the Black Swamp Boys throughout the lunch.
This is a rain or shine event with the event taking place at the shelters or inside the Veterans Building in the case of inclement weather. For questions or more information call 419-354-6223 or visit Our Programs page at www.bgohio.org/parks to print off a schedule for the 2021 series.