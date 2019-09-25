Have Coffee with a Cop

Join Bowling Green Police Division and Bowling Green State University police officers for coffee and conversation on Oct. 3 from 8-10 a.m.
Ask questions, voice concerns and discuss how the police can serve residents and their neighborhoods.
Posted: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 9:34 am
Join Bowling Green Police Division and Bowling Green State University police officers for coffee and conversation on Oct. 3 from 8-10 a.m.
Ask questions, voice concerns and discuss how the police can serve residents and their neighborhoods.
Posted in News, Local News on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 9:34 am. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]