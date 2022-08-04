MARYSVILLE — Niko Moon guarantees a “Good Time” at the All Ohio Balloon Festival on Aug. 12.
“The mentality of the music is what makes it Niko Moon music. First and foremost, it’s got to be positive,” Moon said. “I like to make people feel good.”
Moon’s debut album, “Good Time,” was released in August 2021 with 14 songs, including radio hits like “Paradise To Me” and the title track.
“I’m a simple guy with a really simple message,” said the country singer. “I wanted to make an album with ‘good time’ music.”
Moon said that his favorite song to perform live is the title track because of “the way that the crowd goes crazy.”
“I love connecting with people,” he said. “That song has connected with so many people. It’s a lot of fun for me.”
The once common phrase has become a permanent milestone marker for Moon. He inked the title of the chart-topping single and album of the same name above his knees, with “good” on his right leg and “time” on his left.
“The day that it went to radio, I got it tattooed,” he said.
“Good Time” was released in July 2019 and serviced to country radio in March 2020.
It became Moon’s first No. 1 hit on both the top of Billboard’s Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts simultaneously.
The song also helped him earn Songwriter of the Year at the SESAC Nashville Music Awards show in 2021. Additionally, he was nominated for breakthrough video of the year for “Good Time” at the CMT Music Awards.
Moon, whose body is a canvas of black and red ink, said he likes to commemorate huge moments of his life with tattoos.
While Moon is known for genre-bending country songs with hip-hop flair, his music will always be influenced by his southern roots.
The singer-songwriter, who grew up in Tyler, Texas, and Douglasville, Georgia, said his music is “definitely going to be country.”
Travis Tritt and Alan Jackson, two Georgia natives, played a significant part in Moon’s musical upbringing.
Tritt, who is from a town a short drive from Douglasville, made “the dream real.”
Moon pays tribute to Tritt with a fresh take of “It’s a Great Day To Be Alive” to perfectly wrap up his upbeat record.
Moon’s fascination with music began at a young age, nurtured by his songwriting parents.
“It’s pretty much where the passion came from,” he said.
The ripped-jean-wearing musician taught himself how to play the guitar left-handed when he was about 15 years old. He went on to play rudimentary bass for a local punk group as a teenager and then formed Sir Rosevelt, an electronic disco music (EDM) band with Zac Brown and Ben Simonetti. He called Sir Rosevelt a “more experimental project.”
“I thought it was a great way to exercise a creative muscle as a songwriter,” he said.
He said “country music will always be my first love.”
It may seem like Moon has risen to country fame overnight, but he’s been working behind the scenes for years. Moon is credited on five No. 1 Zac Brown Band hits: “Loving You Easy,” “Homegrown,” “Beautiful Drug,” “Keep Me in Mind” and “Heavy Is the Head.”
He said Brown has been an “amazing resource” in navigating the music industry since they met over a decade ago.
Moon also co-wrote Rascal Flatts’ single “Back To Life” and Dierks Bentley’s “Gone.”
Fans can expect to hear him sing a melody of songs he has written for other recording artists.
“I love collaborating with people,” he said.
As for whom he hopes to collaborate with in the future, Moon said “I think Luke Combs would probably be at the top of my list” and Post Malone.
Moon’s constant collaborator personally and professionally is his wife, Anna Moon, who is an up-and-coming pop artist. Together, they co-wrote his first album and his latest EP, “Coastin’” with Joshua Murty. Moon said nearly “everything has her watermark on it.”
Moon believes writing with his life partner gives them an advantage to go deeper lyrically. Listeners can easily imagine Moon serenading his wife during the writing process, as his affection bleeds through romantic songs like “Diamond,” “Dance With Me” and “Good at Loving You.”
“I write all my music with her,” he said. “I love working with Anna. We know each other so well.”
The couple’s united sound blends their individual tastes of jazz-infused pop and country. Many of the melodies they have composed feature a summery mix of bass, piano bass and drums.
Moon, who usually dons a custom hat over his dark, chin-length hair and a patterned button-up, is currently on tour until November. Anna can often be found cheering him on from side stage or backstage of concerts.
In the words of the singer-songwriter, get in the “Small Town State of Mind” as the All Ohio Balloon Fest approaches.