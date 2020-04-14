A Haskins man was arrested for burglary Monday after allegedly taking a cell phone and entering a Bowling Green home.
Austyn Curley, 18, was taken to the Wood County Justice Center on charges of burglary and theft.
The incident was reported Monday at 7:20 a.m. after the victim walked to the police station from his home in the 600 block of South College Drive.
He said he stayed at a friend’s apartment Sunday night along with Curley. He said he woke up Monday and found his Galaxy phone, valued at $200, along with his phone charger and house key gone. He used his friend’s phone to call Curley at his own number. Curley said he was at the victim’s home on South College Drive.
The victim walked from the apartment in the 200 block of East Poe Road to his own house to get his key and phone back. He found the door locked. He then walked to the police station.
According to Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Dan Mancuso, an officer was able to contact Curley via phone and set up a place to meet him. He was subsequently arrested.