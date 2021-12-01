A Haskins man indicted for growing marijuana has been arraigned.
Brett L. Moon, 49, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He was indicted in November for the illegal cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana, both third-degree felonies.
According to court documents, on or about Sept. 1, 2020, Moon knowingly cultivated marijuana in an amount more than 5,000 grams and was also found in possession of that amount.
Skip Potter entered pleas of not guilty to both charges on behalf of his client.
Moon will remain on an own recognizance bond with random drug screens.
His pretrial was set for Jan. 11.