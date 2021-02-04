PERRYSBURG — Toledo Harley-Davidson and Signature Harley-Davidson will be combining the two dealerships into one location in Perrysburg beginning March 1.
Toledo Harley-Davidson will be closing their doors on Feb. 27.
“We are so fortunate to have made so many memories with our Harley family over the past 17 years at Toledo Harley-Davidson. We are excited to be able to put together a strong, combined team of familiar faces to serve you going forward at Signature Harley-Davidson in Perrysburg,” the business said in a statement.
For more information email ask@toledohd.com. Customers with motorcycles still in service or with products on order will be receiving more information.