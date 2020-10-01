A stolen bike belonging to a disabled Bowling Green man has been recovered and the family wants to pass on the positivity it’s been shown over the last day.
“It is a happy ending,” said Stephanie Rine, about the recovery of the hand cycle used by her son, Eric, who has spina bifida and is paralyzed from the knees down. “This has been such a whirlwind 24 hours.”
The bike was reportedly recovered early Thursday from a Bowling Green apartment. Cameron Fox was arrested for receiving stolen property and lodged in the Wood County Justice Center.
The Top End Excelerator XLT Jr Hand Cycle was stolen sometime after 10 p.m. on Tuesday out of Eric’s unlocked minivan on Byall Avenue.
“He was crushed. He’s very easy going and rolls with the punches — and he did,” Rine said. “But there was a couple times where he said ‘why did they take my bike? I just really want my bike back.’
“If you can imagine, for eight years, that bike was a sort of freedom for him.”
As word spread of the theft, Rine said the family was deluged with hopeful messages and offers to pay for a new hand cycle.
“I had people reach out to me, one lady from Columbus, she had a brother that had spina bifida and he passed away last winter and she said ‘I want to help,’” Rine said. “This is the kind of stuff that was coming in all day.
“My phone was buzzing all day long.”
Another man messaged her and said he wanted to give $300 as a reward for information.
“That’s the thing that just blows me away, the outpouring of support and concern.”
Rine, though, said she was reluctant to accept any money or start a GoFundMe campaign to replace the $3,500 bicycle.
“I just felt in heart the whole time it was going to come back to us. I’m an optimist,” she said.
The bike, in a way, is irreplaceable.
“They don’t make this same bike anymore. It’s just a great bike. He’s had it for eight years. He’s done 5K races in it. He did his cycling merit badge for Boy Scouts in it. And this was his lifeline through covid,” Rine said.
Eric, who is a sophomore at the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima, and his hand cycle were a fixture around Bowling Green this summer, as he logged hundreds of miles around town during the coronavirus shutdown.
As Thursday morning dawned and there was no sign of the bike, Rine agreed to let her oldest daughter, Rachel, start a GoFundMe account. She said any money contributed would be donated in honor of Spina Bifida Awareness Month, which started Thursday.
“If money is there, or people still want to contribute, we’ll get a bike for another person who has spina bifida, paying forward all the love.”
As of Thursday afternoon, $530 had been donated.
Rine said a Bowling Green police officer called her late Thursday morning to ask the family to meet him at the West Wooster Street station for a “surprise.”
The officers presented Eric with his found bike outside the station.
“People were honking their horns, yelling ‘we are so happy he got his bike back,’” Rine said.
Rine said surveillance video of someone riding the hand cycle at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the Circle K parking lot near downtown was instrumental in leading police to the bike.
Eric’s father spent five hours riding his own bicycle around town on Wednesday, looking for the hand cycle.
The bike has some minor damage, Rine said. The cupholder is broken and bolt where the flag goes is missing.