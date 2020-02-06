Hang on tight - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Sledding

Hang on tight

Posted: Thursday, February 6, 2020 10:36 pm

Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Ethan Myers (left) and Jack Diegel hang on to a sled while hitting a jump at Conneaut Park in Bowling Green Thursday afternoon. Many area schools were closed because of overnight snow and ice.

Posted in , on Thursday, February 6, 2020 10:36 pm.

