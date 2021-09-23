A Hamler man has been cited for assault after an incident in the city on Saturday.
Around 11:10 p.m., a Bowling Green Police Division officer was driving southbound in the 400 block of North Enterprise Street when he saw a group of men in the roadway who appeared to be fighting. One of them fell to the ground in the road.
The officer stopped and observed man with blood on his face and noticed two men walking southbound away from the group. One was wearing a black shirt with a red hat and the other was wearing a gray shirt, according to the police report.
Two witnesses told the officer that man in the red hat punched the victim in the face.
The man in the gray shirt stopped when asked but the man with a red hat had already walked south of Ridge Street. The officer yelled at him to stop and come back to talk, but he initially argued that he didn’t want to, according to the report.
That man reluctantly agreed to walk back to the officer to talk. He initially refused to identify himself. The officer told him several times that he was pointed out as being involved the fight and he eventually turned over his ID.
He was identified as Dontarrie Johnson Jr., 23.
Meanwhile, additional police officers arrived on scene.
Two witnesses said they were at 411 N. Enterprise St. when a group, including Johnson and the man in the gray shirt, walked by on the sidewalk. The witnesses said an argument started, which led to pushing and shoving out into the street. They said the man in the red hat punched another man in the face.
The victim had cuts on the bridge of his nose, which appeared to be possibly broken. Bowling Green EMS was requested and the victim said he wanted to pursue charges, according to the report.
He refused to be taken by ambulance to the hospital, but was transported there by a friend.
When told he would be cited for assault, Johnson claimed that he was acting in self-defense. He had no injuries and could not provide a reasonable explanation for punching the other man in self-defense, the report said.
Johnson was cited for assault and released.