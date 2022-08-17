Hagemeyer Fine Photography is celebrating their 35th Anniversary of business in Bowling Green this month.
The portrait studio, that has been a part of the Wood County business community since August 1987, was opened by photographer Cheryl Hagemeyer. She has been the sole photographer since the doors were opened on Railroad Street in 1987.
Her sister, Kathy Wilhelm, joined the business in 1988 to coordinate marketing and sales.
From there, the business moved to South Main Street and built its present location on County Home Road in 2007. They have employed many students and individuals over their 35 years to assist with product production and customer service.
During the studio’s 35 years Cheryl and Kathy witnessed the conversion of the photography industry to digital imaging and the changing role of photography in society. In 1987 the studio exclusively sold archival prints but has, over time, added printing on canvas, metal, wood, books and cards.
Cheryl has photographed thousands of high school seniors, families, children and professional head shots. Up to three generations of family members have now worked with Cheryl to capture their changing families.
The studio is active in the community with Kathy representing Hagemeyers on the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Board and Leadership BG. She is also the past president of the BiG Connections BNI.
The studio can be contacted at 419-354-2359.