<b>Family is always in the picture </b><b>at Hagemeyer Fine Photography</b>

File. Cheryl Hagemeyer (left) and Kathy Wilhelm of Hagemeyer Fine Photography. 

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Hagemeyer Fine Photography is celebrating their 35th Anniversary of business in Bowling Green this month.

The portrait studio, that has been a part of the Wood County business community since August 1987, was opened by photographer Cheryl Hagemeyer. She has been the sole photographer since the doors were opened on Railroad Street in 1987.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags