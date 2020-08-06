WESTON — Habitat for Humanity of Wood County will be hosting a virtual dedication ceremony of the newly constructed home at 13180 Maple St. on Aug. 17 at 5 p.m.
The ceremony will be streaming live through the Habitat for Humanity of Wood County Facebook page.
This home is a result of professionals, suppliers, volunteers,construction manager, sponsors, families, and churches, all joining together while social distancing to create a remarkable opportunity of homeownership for the Craig family, according to a news release.
Keaton and Nichole Craig applied for the Habitat for Humanity of Wood County home, thinking “they would have nothing to lose, but everything to gain.”
The Craigs have contributed over 250 sweat equity hours, attended various home-ownership classes, successfully completed Financial Peace University and will be paying their first-ever mortgage. Keaton and Nichole are parents to two young children and are excited about being a part of the Weston community.
They love the idea of the Habitat Wood County community getting together and working toward a goal.
“We have all experienced help to get to where we need to be. The dedication of this Habitat home in Weston, celebrates the help that came from amazing partnerships, who helped the Craigs obtain a better life for themselves and their family,” said Mark Ohashi, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Wood County.
Habitat for Humanity of Wood County partners with people locally and all over the world to help them build or improve a place they can call home. HFHWC homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.
Since its inception, Habitat for Humanity of Wood County has now built 44 homes. Additional 2020 projects include building a small home and home repair projects.
For more information, call 419-353-5430 or visit wchabitat.org.