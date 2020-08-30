Join Habitat for Humanity on Wednesday at 11 a.m., for a virtual meeting to learn more about how you can join our mission to provide families with decent and affordable housing.
Volunteers are the backbone to Habitat for Humanity of Wood County’s mission. By volunteering and applying skills, local communities improve and transform. Through this transformation, families achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life.
Home builds are slated for fall and spring. While practicing safety guidelines and universal precautions, volunteer as a core crew on projects, join a committee or fill a need as an individual volunteer. Many skills will be needed and every hand makes a difference.
Core crew members have more experience with tools and will help guide fellow volunteers on the build site. Habitat safety training will be provided. As an individual or committee volunteer, gain new experiences and meet others who believe in giving a hand up and not a hand out.
Specific opportunities include checking-in volunteers at the construction site, assisting in administrative offices, coordinating lunches for volunteers at build sites, helping to select or support families in the program and helping at Habitat Wood County events.
Details on volunteering will be provided at the virtual session. From a computer, join the Zoom meeting by clicking on the following link or copy and paste in the search bar:
Meeting ID: 841 3717 1384 Passcode: 335628
Join by phone by dialing: 929-205-6099 then follow prompts using meeting ID and passcode.
Anyone who is unable to attend this virtual meeting, but would like additional information, should call Habitat for Humanity of Wood County office at 419-353-5430 or email mohashi@wchabitat.org.