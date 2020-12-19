RISINGSUN — Habitat for Humanity of Wood County Ohio is hosting a virtual home dedication ceremony with a welcome home parade to follow on Wednesday.
The dedication ceremony will go live on Facebook at noon and the lineup for the parade will begin at noon near 307 Railroad St. The parade will kick off at 12:30 p.m.
The public is welcome to join for the parade but is asked to stay in vehicles to maintain coronavirus safety measures.
Habitat for Humanity of Wood County Ohio has built this small, one-bedroom, 600-square-foot home. The home is the first of its kind for this Habitat affiliate and will provide a decent and safe place for the homeowner to live.
This type of home is a good option for individuals who may be living in mobile homes that are beyond repair.