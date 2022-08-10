ROSSFORD— Habitat’s 49th home in Wood County was dedicated on Wednesday.
Sabrina Bais, the future homeowner, along with family and Habitat supporters celebrated the completion of this project.
“I am excited that Sabrina will have a decent and affordable home in which to raise her four boys, here in Rossford,” said Mark Ohashi, executive director.
“This home is where my kids will grow up, in a great neighborhood where they have already started making friends,” Bais said.
The three-bedroom home was built with the assistance of volunteer groups from local corporations and church groups. Habitat’s core group of volunteers ensured that the build stayed on schedule, in spite of supply chain challenges and sky rocketing material prices.
“Were it not for our core crew, we would not be here in this completed house, I assure you,” Ohashi said.
Bais completed over 250 sweat equity hours, including over 50 hours on the build site, working alongside her mother who came out to help raise the trusses. Bais also mobilized other family and friends who came out to help Habitat build.
The traditional dedication ceremony included the presentation of a Bible, a key chain, hand-made quilts and house-warming gift baskets.
Pastor Luke of Cedar Creek Church provided volunteers for a day on the build, and spoke on the power of a life of service, sharing a dedication prayer. The program concluded with a ribbon cutting.
Habitat is preparing to break ground on the next build in Weston in September. This will mark its 50th home in Wood County.
Habitat for Humanity of Wood County partners with individuals and families in Wood County, Ohio to help them build or repair a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. For more information, visit wchabitat.org.