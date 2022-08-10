Rossford Habitat 2022

Sabrina Bais, standing beside her mother, who is holding her son, Miles, took ownership of a Wood County Habitat for Humanity home.

ROSSFORD— Habitat’s 49th home in Wood County was dedicated on Wednesday.

Sabrina Bais, the future homeowner, along with family and Habitat supporters celebrated the completion of this project.

