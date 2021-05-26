The Ohio Department of Transportation has started a $2.7 million bridge rehabilitation project on the Gypsy Lane Road and Poe Road bridges over Interstate 75 by installing false work in preparation for bridge closures.
The Gypsy Lane Road bridge over I-75 will close Tuesday. The detour is Campbell Hill Road to Napoleon Road to Dunbridge Road.
The Poe Road bridge over I-75 will close June 7. The detour is Mercer Road to Wooster Street/SR 64 to Dunbridge Road.
Each bridge will be closed for approximately three months while crews replace the bridge decks, rehabilitate the abutments, replace the approach slabs, and other necessary roadway work.