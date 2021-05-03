While responding to a loud party complaint Sunday, Bowling Green Police Division officers heard gunshots and later received a report of a car with bullet holes.
Police responded at 1:45 a.m. Sunday to the 700 block of High Street regarding a loud party.
As police told partiers to disperse, they they heard several gunshots from outside the building. Officers checked the area but found no suspects or victims, according to Lt. Dan Mancuso.
Police observed several individuals get down on the ground or run back into the building.
Police also received several calls from people in that neighborhood, reporting gunshots.
Two witnesses reported observing a firearm being shot into the air.
Later Sunday, around 5:35 p.m., police were called back to the 700 block of High Street for a report of a vehicle with bullet holes in the windows.
The vehicle owner said he parked his 2016 Ford Escape Saturday around 7 p.m. He said he heard approximately four to six gunshots the night before, some near his vehicle and the rest nearer to Eighth Street.
His Escape had a bullet hold in the rear passenger window and one on the driver’s side of the front windshield as well as the vehicle’s touch screen stereo. According to the report, it appeared the bullet or bullets entered through the rear passenger window and exited through the front windshield.
Bullet fragments were found on the driver’s seat and floor as well as the floor on the passenger side and in the back storage area of the vehicle.
Three shell casings were found outside the vehicle and appeared smashed as if they had been run over by other vehicles, the report said.
Police at the original call also found shell casings in the middle of the roadway on High and Ninth streets.