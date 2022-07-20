Philanthropy Community Gun Violence

Dominique Davis, founder of Community Passageways, an organization that seeks to prevent community violence, poses for a photo, Tuesday, July 12, 2022 on Pacific Highway South, in Kent, Wash., south of Seattle, a roadway that Davis says has had multiple problems with shootings and other crimes for many years. The work of Davis' group falls under the umbrella of strategies known as community violence intervention, an approach backed by the Biden administration and donations from several major philanthropic foundations, which tries to stop local conflicts from escalating. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

 Ted S. Warren

SEATTLE (AP) — Dominique Davis was inside a Seattle-area church one day in March 2021 when a man with a handgun opened fire during a meeting of Community Passageways, a group he founded that works to curb gun violence.

The gunman shot 19-year-old Omari Wallace several times before fleeing. Wallace, who was attending an orientation for a program to steer young people away from violence and keep them out of prison, died from his wounds.

0
0
0
0
0