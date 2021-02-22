Activists Tyasha Harrison, left, and Holly T. Bird pose along the Grand Traverse Bay waterfront in Traverse City, Mich., Feb. 13, 2021. They are among local residents who have criticized a county commissioner for displaying a gun during an online meeting. The official's provocative act came as a caller was raising concerns about right-wing extremism. Some activists say the incident is among many showing that Michigan's seemingly tranquil north has some of the same racial and cultural divides that have ignited protests and violence in bigger cities. (AP Photo/John Flesher)