A North Baltimore man who had more than 27,000 images of nude minors on his cell phone has pleaded guilty to 13 sex-related charges.
Christopher Livingston, 42, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross said Livingston would plead guilty to all charges.
He was indicted in December for one count pandering obscenity involving a minor, a second-degree felony; nine counts pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, all second-degree felonies; two counts illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented materiel or performance, both fifth-degree felonies; and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.
The victim in the GSI charge said she will be present at sentencing on March 3.
Kuhlman said he could impose a definite minimum sentence of two to eight years for each of the 10 second-degree felony charges, or an indefinite maximum sentence of 12 years for each.
He also could impose a $15,000 fine on each charge.
Livingston must register as a Tier II sex offender, which will require him to register every 180 days for 25 years.
The two fifth-degree felony charges could warrant prison terms on six to 12 months each and the third-degree felony charge could necessitate a prison sentence of 12-60 months.
There is a possibility all 13 sentences will be served consecutively, for a minimum term of 87 years, Kuhlman said. The maximum prison term would be 91 years, he said.
Gross said that the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force sent a cyber tip to the North Baltimore Police Department on July 31, 2020.
Livingston has sent a pornographic image and on Oct. 16, 2018, had received a similar image on his cell phone.
A search warrant was conducted Oct. 7, 2020, and his electronic equipment was seized. That included numerous laptops and cell phones, Gross said.
Livingston’s personal cell phone had 27,781 photos of prepubescent boys and girls engaged in a sexual act and/or posing nude.
There were 5,897 videos of children in various stages of nudity and/or engaged in sexual acts with adults or other children, Gross said.
She also outlined the image or video attributed to each charge of pandering and illegal use, which occurred between July and October 2020.
The GSI charge involves a child who was 10 in the summer of 2015 when she was at Livingston’s home, playing in his pool with several other children. She told investigators he got into the pool with them and started to throw her in the water.
Gross said the victim said Livingston used his hand and cupped it between her legs to throw her, but he didn’t throw any of the other children.
He ignored several requests to stop and removed the ladder from the above-ground pool to prevent her from leaving, Gross said.
The offense was reported in October 2016, she said.
While Gross was listing the details of the crimes, Livingston sat with his head bowed and eyes on the table in front of him.
“We do not dispute what the state just said,” said defense attorney Christopher Zografides.
Livingston was transported back to jail, where he remains on a $50,000 bond.