A Toledo man who held up a Rossford convenience store at gunpoint has pleaded guilty to an amended charge.
William Henley, 35, was transported from the jail Friday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
He was indicted Feb. 2 for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
On Friday, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of robbery, a second-degree felony.
Kuhlman said he could impose a definite sentence of two to eight years and an indefinite sentence of 12 years.
On Jan. 15, Henley entered the Stop and Shop in the 900 block of Dixie Highway and pointed a handgun at the clerk before taking money and fleeing west.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said Henley took off with $120.
Police located a male matching the description given them near a parking lot off Eagle Point Road. He took off running when police called to him.
Officers were told by a civilian that Henley entered a silver minivan. Police stopped the vehicle and arrested Henley and the driver, Shana Michelle Zavala.
Henley will be sentenced April 18. He is in jail with a $75,000 bond.
Zavala is accused of dropping Henley off at the convenience store then waiting for him before attempting to drive from the scene.
Zavala, 32, Monroe, Michigan, was indicted in February for complicity in the commission of an offense, a first-degree felony; and obstructing justice, a third-degree felony.
She is to appear in Judge Molly Mack’s courtroom on Monday.