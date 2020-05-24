My fellow citizens, Memorial Day is the day our nation sets aside to reflect and honor the more than 1 million men and women in uniform who served in our military and gave their last breath in defense of the ideas for which our great nation was founded upon.
In addition to serving as your state representative, I continue to serve our nation as a lieutenant commander in the United States Navy. With more than 18 years in uniform, and three deployments, days like Memorial Day have become more personal for my family and many of our friends.
On Christmas Eve 2010, I arrived in Afghanistan aboard a C-130 military transport plane touching down at Kandahar Airfield. Eight days later, I stood at attention on the same airfield during the early morning hours of Jan. 1.
With Afghan mountain ranges in the distance and the sound of fighter jets piercing the sky, a six-man carry team carefully marched in-step toward the rear of a military cargo plane.
Simultaneously, hundreds of service members from various nations stood at attention rendering a crisp salute as the remains of Army Sgt. Michael J. Beckerman were escorted by his wife, fellow Army soldier, Maggie Beckerman.
The Army sergeant was killed in action after he succumbed to wounds sustained when insurgents attacked his unit with an improvised explosive device on New Year’s Eve.
Tears streamed down my face as I saluted the fallen Army sergeant whom I had never met. My thousand-yard stare was interrupted when the carry team marched in front of me, my eyes refocusing to the American Flag neatly fastened to the transfer case that would accompany 25-year-old Sgt. Beckerman back to American soil - first to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, and then on the journey to his final resting place at Crestlawn Cemetery in Sainte Genevieve, Missouri. His ramp ceremony would be the first of many I attended during my deployment.
Beckerman’s name is etched into the steel of a remembrance bracelet I wear daily. I will never allow his name to be silent, and I pray his daughter will take comfort in knowing the positive impact her father made on this world.
For families such as the Beckermans, Memorial Day is not a singular day on the calendar — Memorial Day is every day.
As a nation, we must never forget these men and women who raised their right hand, and took an oath to protect and defend. Some were drafted, while others voluntarily enlisted. No matter their path to service, it is our solemn duty to make sure their names are never forgotten, their stories of bravery and sacrifice are shared from generation to generation.
This year, as in year’s past, my family placed American Flags at the graves of veterans buried in our local cemeteries. For our two young children, this is an opportunity for my wife and me to have a dialogue about service to a cause greater than our own.
As we place each American Flag, we pause to give thanks for the veteran’s service while offering our thoughts and prayers to their families, those missing in action or classified as prisoners of war.
This Memorial Day I will be in Kettering, serving as the officer in charge of a Navy funeral for United States Navy veteran Larry David Fader, Sr. who served in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba during the Vietnam War. Following a rifle volley and the playing of TAPS, the American Flag will be folded and I’ll present it to his family.
After kneeling down, I’ll place the American flag into their hands and tell them, “On behalf of the President of the United States, The United States Navy, and a Grateful Nation, please accept this flag as a symbol of our appreciation of your loved one’s honorable and faith service.”
Returning to the position of attention, I will render a final salute for our departed Shipmate, Larry David Fader, Sr.
On this Memorial Day, may God bless you and your family, and our troops at home and overseas.