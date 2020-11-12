PERRYSBURG — Residents took part in a virtual Land Use Planning event on Wednesday, while surveys are on going.
The Ccty has contracted with OHM Advisors to create a plan to lay out the city’s land use goals through 2040.
“We do this by developing a plan and economic development tool rooted in the needs of the community, balanced with today’s market realities and proven public and private sector solutions,” said Aaron Domini of OHM.
Called Perrysburg Tomorrow, the Perrysburg Land Use Plan should build on the city’s previous planning documents and public involvement to design a guide for future development.
“This guide will serve as a vision for future land use patterns to best position the City of Perrysburg as a thriving community in the Northwest Ohio region,” Domini said.
The city administration noted that it should create “a platform to guide and align local leaders, stakeholders and the community toward a shared future.”
It covers a wide range of topics, including housing, mobility, green space, infrastructure, quality of life, image and brand.
Domini said that most Ohio cities are stagnant or shrinking.
“So you are definitely an anomaly,” he said.
Over the past 20 years Perrysburg has steadily grown. Between 2000 and 2010 the city averaged a population growth of 225 people per year and then growth accelerated, after 2010 it has averaged 285 new residents per year.
OHM is currently in the community engagement phase. It will be followed by developing the plan based on the research they are doing now.
The current phase includes two types of surveys: a scientific phone survey of the population, based on a random sample, and a non-scientific survey where the respondents are self selected.
The Wednesday virtual event presented facts about the current state of the city and what type of development is in place, with some basic economic demographics.
The virtual event included break-out sessions where residents were asked their opinions on some broad open-ended questions, including what are today’s issues for land use, opportunities and future growth prospects.
Resident Victor Senn moved to Perrysburg two years ago from Chicago. He said that he would be in favor of vertical building development, but he believed most residents are “not excited” about the concept.
Domini said that, with current zoning, the city has the potential for a full build-out of an additional 8,000 residents, with 3,200 new households by 2040.
One resident asked that the various parks and wilderness areas be maintained with the multi-use trail, because he appreciates the wildlife. He called the trail a wildlife corridor, on which he has seen wild turkeys, minks, beaver and deer. He has also seen many birds, including bald eagles.
He was also concerned about the impact on wildlife from the lights at the wastewater treatment plant.
Perrysburg Planning and Zoning Administrator Brody Walters said he was unaware of the lighting issue, but would look into reducing the plant’s light usage.
Former Perrysburg city council members Mark Weber and Becky Williams were among the dozen citizens who took part in the Zoom meeting. OHM and the former council members said they were disappointed at the low turnout.
OHM had more than 20 individuals contact them earlier in the day and the self-selection survey, which included advertising for the event, had 300 respondents express interest.
Weber suggested holding at least one more meeting, so more people could take part. He recommended involving at least 50 people, so a broader array of topics might be covered.
The online self-selection survey can be found at perrysburgtomorrow.weebly.com/get-involved. The phone survey is being done by a third party called AimPoint. The city administration wants residents to know that if a phone call is received from AimPoint it is not spam and it is related to the Land Use Plan survey.