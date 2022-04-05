The Wood County District Public Library has just added a new branch to its collections: The new Seed Library is now available for patrons to use on the second floor of the Bowling Green main branch.
The WCDPL Seed Library is a self-service collection of seeds that patrons can donate or take from for their plant-growing and gardening needs. This collection adds to WCDPL’s already vast and growing collections of more than books, like the Library of Things or the puzzle swap. This new Seed Library encourages gardeners of all ages to explore new plants and gardening techniques while providing a free way to start their own garden or share their seeds with the community.
Patrons are invited to donate seeds at the library by visiting the library’s second floor card catalogue by the elevator. To donate seeds, place seeds in the provided packets, label them and shelve them into the cabinet. To take seeds, simply look through the catalog to see what you would like to grow and take whatever seeds you like home.
“The Seed Library is a great place to visit to explore trying new seeds,” said Kristin Wetzel, information services coordinator. “I have a small garden and like to grow a variety of things. Having a place to share my extra seeds and get a few other types of seeds to try is great.”
For more information on the Seed Library and how to use it, call 419-352-5050, email woodref@wcdpl.org, or visit the Information Services Desk on the second floor of the library.