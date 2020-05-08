Bowling Green coffee lovers know the initials GFT.
The owner of the Grounds For Thought coffee company and shop have expanded on those letters with a Growing for Tomorrow project.
Kelly Wicks has committed to an initial planting of 6,000 coffee trees as the beginning of a new sustainability project called Growing For Tomorrow.
The Bowling Green company is working directly with its partner farm in Teruel, Colombia, said Kelly Wicks.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has put pressure on small business owners and small farmers, worldwide, like never before. That’s indicative of many industries, large and small, that are going to be facing really tough times. Grounds For Thought is committed to help wherever possible,” Wicks said. “The goal of our Growing For Tomorrow initiative is to ensure the viability of specialty coffee for the El Carmelo family farm, its workers, and our customers for future generations.”
For every two pounds of Colombia El Carmelo sold, Grounds For Thought will plant a coffee tree on the farm. For a donation of $15, a dozen trees will be planted.
Wicks has been working with the farm more a year and has visited the facility several times.
Coffee has to be replanted every year. The lifespan of the trees is between three and 20 years, but the best coffee beans are only available for what Wicks calls, “a sweet spot of time.”
The El Carmelo farm has to replant at least 6,000 trees a year. If they cannot plant in the fall, it will affect their business and the region for many years down the road, Wicks said.
“It has the potential for long term harm for specialty coffee and supply chain issues related to it,” he said.
Wicks works with the farm using family-to-family direct trade in order to get more money directly to the farmer, because coffee growing is a very low profit margin business.
Wicks said 100% of the resources raised for the project go directly to planting coffee trees in October.
“Grounds, as a roaster and importer, is the only company in North America importing this coffee from the El Carmelo farm and selling it to customers,” he said.
The El Carmelo family farm in Teruel uses land and water preservation as sustainable farming practices to protect the environment and help the coffee community. What Wicks likes best about their coffee is that there are no chemicals used on it.
“One of the things I like most about this family, aside from growing great coffee, is using their land in a sustainable fashion by holding back 40% of it for native plants and wildlife. They work very hard to provide a fresh water source and they also provide that for other farms. Then (the owners) are also very giving of his knowledge to other farmers in the region, to help bring everybody up,” Wicks said.
Grounds for Thought retail store bookstore location is still closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the roasting facility still shipping out bags of their fresh roasted coffee all over the U.S.
“We cross a lot of different boundaries,” Wicks said.
More information on the Growing for Tomorrow project can be found at www.groundsforthought.com and the Grounds for Thought Facebook page.