PERRYSBURG — Wood County Plays will hold the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Perrysburg Inclusive Playground.
The event will take place on March 30 at 10 a.m. at Rotary Community Park, 26350 Fort Meigs Road.
“We are beyond excited to move onto the building portion on this project,” said Ryan Wichman, president of Wood County Plays. “Support from the community has been tremendous in order to get us to this day. This is a play space for everyone and every family. For the first time children of all abilities will be able to play side by side with their peers.”
Local dignitaries and select donors will be in attendance along with Wood County Plays board members.
The event kicks off building the first inclusive playground in Perrysburg with earthwork and concrete work scheduled to follow in April and May. A build week for the playground structure is scheduled for late June with a grand opening of the playground in the summer.