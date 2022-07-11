MAUMEE — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for a new interchange at U.S. 20A and Interstate 475. Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks led the event that marked the beginning of a project that will widen I-475 and construct the new interchange.
“Since day one, the DeWine-Husted administration has focused heavily on investing in safe and efficient infrastructure across our state. This project is the latest example of that in northwest Ohio,” Marchbanks said.
He noted the internal talent within ODOT that contributed to the design of the project.
“The portion of this project that will widen I-475 was designed in-house by personnel with ODOT District 2. It takes special ability to do that on a project of this magnitude,” said Marchbanks.
As with most significant projects, partnerships among many entities are the key.
“We appreciate the advocacy on this project that really never wavered,” said Pat McColley, ODOT District 2 deputy director.
Contributors to the project in addition to ODOT were the Joint Economic Development Zone, Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments, Lucas County, Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority, Monclova Township and the City of Maumee.
“We’ve been successful in seeing projects like this completed because of their support,” McColley said.
The project will construct a new diverging diamond interchange at U.S. 20A, widen approximately 5 miles of I-475 between U.S. 24 and Airport Highway and reconstruct the existing pavement, replace the bridges over the Norfolk Southern Railroad and over Monclova Road, and resurface approximately 3 miles of U.S. 24 from Waterville-Monclova Road to just east of the I-475 interchange.
Construction will be under way in early July and continue through late 2024. Kokosing Construction, Westerville, is the general contractor for the $102 million project.