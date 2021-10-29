Bethany Eschedor, with the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, from left, Pastor Andrea Curry, Mayor Mike Aspacher, Vice President Development and Construction for Trilogy Health Services Peter Massey, Trilogy Business Manager Lori Gonzales and Trilogy Vice President Rey Nevarez all take part in a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday in Bowling Green. Built using Trilogy Health Services’ two-story Village Center model, the new senior community will feature 25 independent living apartments, 19 assisted living units, 15 assisted living memory care units, 38 skilled nursing beds, and 12 skilled memory care beds at 525 S. Dunbridge Road.

0
0
0
0
0