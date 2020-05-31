This Thursday, May 14, 2020 photo shows Sergeant Gabrielle Babbitt carrying milk to a car at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank food distribution, in Cleveland. The Ohio Army and Air Guard saw its mission expand several times in the past three months. It now has three primary coronavirus missions: food distribution, security staffing and medical help in prisons, and collection of personal protective equipment. On Monday it adds a fourth: spreading out across the state to expand testing in nursing homes to all staff. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)