Financial Markets

Statues adorn the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, July 14, 2022, in New York. Stocks are opening mixed on Wall Street Monday, July 25, 2022. Cruise lines are falling while gold miner Freeport-McMoRan and Texas-based oil explorer Diamondback Energy are leading the gainers at the opening bell. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets headed toward a lower open Tuesday ahead of what is expected to be another sharp interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week and troublesome news from Walmart which is considered a bellwether for consumer spending as well as the broader retail sector.

Futures for the Dow Jones industrials fell 0.4% as did futures for the S&P 500. Global shares were mixed and oil prices rose.

