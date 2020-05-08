LIME CITY — A fire that destroyed a sports bar on Tuesday was caused by an accidental grill fire, according to a press release by the Perrysburg Township Fire Department.
Chief Tom Brice said that a thorough investigation was conducted at Ralphie’s, 27393 Holiday Lane, by the Perrysburg Township Fire Department, the State of Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office and the township police.
“That investigation has revealed that the fire started on a grill in the kitchen which subsequently spread into the attic space. The fire has been determined to have been accidental,” he said.
There were no injuries and the restaurant had been closed for the night when the fire was spotted by a township police officer on patrol.
Rossford, Northwood, Lake and the City of Perrysburg fire departments provided mutual aid. Perrysburg Township had a ladder truck, an engine and an ambulance on site.
Because of coronavirus restrictions, the restaurant had closed at 8 p.m. after carryout finished.