BLOOMDALE — When Bart Ervin wants to have his nightly talk with his son, he walks down the road to Weaver Cemetery.
Tony Ervin was killed in September in a freak hit-and-run crash near Terra State Community College, Fremont, where he was a student.
“It’s just super hard. I miss him so much. He had so much going from him. He was only 18,” Bart Ervin said.
In effort to find some closure and justice, family, friends and the community are offering a $4,000 reward for more information.
“There hasn’t been any good leads since January. They’ve pretty much stopped coming in,” Ervin said. “The last one that they had was from March 4. That was the last tip they had received.”
Ervin said the family has had excellent communication and cooperation from the Fremont post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating.
Ervin said he joined several Facebook groups where he regularly posts reminders about the crash.
“Still we haven’t got the tip that we need to find the person who did this to Tony.”
Ervin said the incident happened around 10:43 p.m. on Sept. 11 after Tony’s Terra classes wrapped for the day.
“He was leaving school from Terra and they said in the report that his brakes went out and he ended up in the ditch,” Ervin said.
A man stopped and offered to pull him out, but couldn’t do it. Another man came to try to help pull Tony’s car out of the ditch.
They started looking for a place to hook up a strap to Tony’s vehicle, with one man under it and the other man outside the vehicle. Tony was outside the vehicle.
A vehicle started coming down the road, and the men waved it around.
“Somehow, the car still ended up hitting Tony,” Ervin said. “From what I understand, the truck went down that road a little ways, stopped and looked like they were going to turn around.
“Then they just took off and kept going into Fremont. They didn’t even stop.”
Tony died four days later.
The vehicle that left the scene is described as a small silver truck, low to the ground, with a loud exhaust.
The family has struggled to find closure, Ervin said.
“It’s hard. It’d be nice to know why they didn’t see him that night, why they didn’t stop. Was it another case of distracted driving? It would bring a little bit closure. At the same time it’s not going to bring Tony back.”
Tony, a 2019 graduate of Elmwood High School, was studying power technology at Terra.
“I was going to have my own mechanic, which was going to be awesome,” Ervin said with a laugh. “He would have been a great mechanic.
“I talked to his professor who raved about how smart Tony was and how Tony understood material. He just felt Tony was going to do great things in his classes.”
Ervin said he regularly walks down to the cemetery to talk to his son.
He implored anyone in the area to think again about any vehicles that may match the description or anything that may have been heard about the incident.
“Someone has to know who did it. They just can’t not know. Someone told somebody, unless this person fell off the face of the earth.”
$4,000 reward
Information is needed on the vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run on Sept. 11 at 10:43 p.m. on Napoleon Road in front of Terra State Community College in Fremont.
Tony Ervin, Bloomdale, was killed.
The vehicle is described as a small, silver pickup truck that sits lower to the ground with a loud exhaust.
Contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Fremont post, at 419-332-0085 or 419-625-6565.