WESTON — The Ohio Power Siting Board has approved the application filed by Juliet Energy Project LLC to construct a solar‑powered electric generating facility in Wood County.
The Ohio Power Siting Board reviews applications for the construction of major utility facilities in Ohio.
“While there were individuals who voiced concerns during the public hearing, no formal intervenors participated the September Power Siting Board adjudicatory meeting,” Matt Butler, Ohio Power Siting Board Administrative Officer said during a follow-up interview.
The adjudicatory meeting was an evidentiary hearing held Sept. 22 in Columbus. Formal intervenors and the staff of Juliet Energy Solar, had the opportunity to present testimony to an administrative law judge.
Butler noted there were several conditions that must be met by Juliet Energy, as part of the approval of the application. Those conditions would be explained in the formal certificate when it is made available. The certificate is the permit for construction.
The 101 Megawatt Juliet Energy Project will be located on approximately 585 acres of an approximately 670-acre project area in Weston and Milton townships and the Village of Weston. The project will consist of large arrays of solar panels and associated facilities including access roads, an operations and maintenance facility, electric collection lines, weather stations, inverters and transformers, and a substation.
At the Sept. 15 public hearing Jeremy Schroeder, Weston mayor, called the solar field potentially “transformative.”
“As a small entity, we have only a handful of opportunities for growth with the limited amount of revenue streams, especially those that aren’t linked to a direct tax on our citizens and small business owners,” Schroeder said. “It increases the land tax revenue on land in a significant way, for the village and the immediate surrounding areas, without severely changing the use of the land. Today it is used for farming corn and beans, and when this project is done, it will be used to farm sunlight — with a greater potential for taxable revenue that isn’t on the backs of our citizens.”
Otsego Local Schools would be the largest beneficiary of tax revenue, receiving approximately $424,931 in tax revenue annually.
Andrew Kalmar, Wood County administrator, said recent passage of legislation, part of House Bill 192, which might have increased the authority of the county in permitting the project, does not apply because the applications were filed before the legislature passed the bill.
Juliet Energy Solar became a subsidiary of Lightsource BP Alternative Energy division on July 7, according to Kalmar.