Looking for a way to escape Bowling Green?
The Travelers’ Bookstop, a Little Free Library, is open for business.
The Lommel family library is filled with free books with a travel theme. The library, which is stationed outside their home at 1219 Brownwood Drive, is open all day, every day to anyone.
Kristen Lommel said the family recently moved to Bowling Green from Winona Lake, Indiana, when her husband, John, took at job at Bowling Green State University. There was one little library there, Lommel said.
“We would stop by and trade books every once in a while,” she said. “That was kind of my inspiration. I love to read — all of us do in our family — and we just wanted to reach out to our community … during this time.
“How can we serve our community during this crazy, weird season we’re all in.”
The Little Free Library is on the side of the house, which is on a cul-de-sac on the west side of town.
“We’ve had a lot of books taken out already, and some donations, too,” Lommel said.
The library has a travel theme and contains a lot of maps for people to check out. There are maps of Bowling Green, Wood County, the State of Ohio and the world — all with a “you are here” sticker to show the Bowling Green home.
“We wanted to show people that when you read, even if you’re in one place … you can go anywhere,” Lommel said.
The Lommel family has been all over the map.
They’ve lived in Massachusetts, Alaska and Texas. Much of the travel has been with John’s job. He is currently director of institutional effectiveness at BGSU.
Their home has stacks of books in every room.
“It keeps us entertained. It keeps us away from TV. And we just wanted to offer that to our neighborhood and community,” Lommel said. “We have books for kids and teens and for adults, too.”
She homeschools her three children, who made the tiny library for her and surprised her with it. Lommel said that she has always wanted one.
“My kids built the library and surprised me on my birthday. I was so thrilled,” she said. “They wouldn’t let me go in the garage for several weeks, so I knew something might be up but I didn’t know what.”
Bowling Green has several little free libraries around town. Fourteen of them made their debut in the summer of 2018.
“I think they’re totally still popular. It’s fun. I love to go around and see if there’s a book we want from others, and then we trade. It’s fun. It’s like Christmas,” Lommel said.
The kids, Justus, 11; Lydia, 13; and Klaus, 9, had fun making the library.
Lydia said their dad helped with the construction.
“It’s covered in maps and it’s fun to look at,” Justus said.
Building the library was challenging.
“It fell down twice,” he said. “It required a lot of wood. There’s a lot of stuff around it. It was very hard to put up. The shingles were hard. But it was a lot of fun, too, because it’s fun to build stuff.
“And little free libraries are fun. They’re fun to look around. Sometimes you can find really good books. A couple days ago, we found a copy of ‘War and Peace.’”
The family goes out every day to monitor the activity in their library.
“We’ve got a lot of people trading,” Justus said.
Books can be a great escape as families deal with going back to school and other coronavirus unease, Lommel said.
“Our hope is that it will help build community and people can come around and visit one another and talk about books,” she said.
