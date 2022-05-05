A Graytown man accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer in North Baltimore has pleaded guilty after being ruled competent to stand trial.
Jacob Scott Guilford, 25, was transported from the jail April 26 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Reger ruled Guilford was competent to stand trial based on the results of a tests conducted at the Court Diagnostic & Treatment Center.
Guilford was indicted in October for assault, a fourth-degree felony.
In September, two North Baltimore police officers responded to a domestic call on East Broadway Street.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Anderson said Guilford had threatened to assault a man at that residence and when police arrived, that is what he was doing.
Officers told him to release the man or be Tased. They used a Taser on him twice and he kicked a police officer while they were trying to put handcuffs on him, Anderson said.
Mack said she could impose a maximum prison sentence of 18 months but community control is presumed.
Sentencing is set for May 24.
Charges of assault and escape from a separate case will be dismissed.