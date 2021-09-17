Original short grass prairie will be returning to Wintergarden/St. Johns Nature Preserve in Bowling Green.
The restoration project is part of a long term goal for the property that is part of the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department.
“As soon as you turn into the park, instead of having grass to the left and to the right, you will have Short Grass Prairie,” Cinda Stutzman, BG Parks and Recreation Department natural resources specialist, said.
The first stage of the project began in 2019 when the city installed drainage tiles to address the flooding issues in the front of the preserve.
Now that this issue has been addressed, a native Short Grass Prairie will be planted. This project will include a variety of flowers throughout the growing season and additional walking trails through the new prairie section.
“The problem is that we have too much green space out front not being utilized enough. We need less green space and less to mow, Stutzman said. “However, we do realize that there is recreational value in being able to do things while you’re at Wintergarden, along with going for walks.”
The existing ball diamond and open lawn for picnics, reading, free play and other recreational activities will remain.
The prairie grass will be close to the road because the department decided it would be safer for children, who might be playing ball, to stay farther away from the road.
“We don’t want to get rid of the turf. We just want less of it to maintain,” Stutzman said.
The trails that will be incorporated into the restoration project will also connect the northern portion of the preserve to the recent 20-acre addition. That new section will be opened to the public Oct. 2, with a public ceremony to be announced.
Stutzman added that this project will continue to allow for the existing passive use of the space, while providing natural habitat for monarchs and other pollinators within the lesser-used front section. The native plants and flowers will also increase scenic values and promote biodiversity and stewardship of natural heritage.
The restoration process will take approximately three years to complete. They have experience in working through this process, as a similar restorative transformation was done to the land around the Bowling Green solar field.
Site preparation must take place before planting, which includes killing the existing turf grass.
This month, glyphosate will be applied, in a controlled manner, to the area that is to be restored to native habitat.
Over winter, the site will look dead but will quickly bounce back to life after the seeds are planted during the spring, Stutzman said. They will begin to grow with the warmer months and spring rains.
Avid park users may have noticed similar changes to another section of the park, which has taken more than a decade to evolve.
“Bordner Meadow was all done by hand,” Stutzman said. “It’s a little different when you have a clean slate.”
Stutzman said the seed is being supplied by the Toledo Metroparks, as part of the Green Ribbon Initiative. It’s estimated to be a $3,000 value. The glyphosate cost is estimated to be about $50 and all other costs are the time of staff members who are already employed by the BG Parks and Recreation Department.
The seed will be planted by a seed drill in the new section. It will also have Little Blue Stem foundation grass.
Over the next three years, park users and neighbors will witness a transformation of the space, but it will have to be managed.
“It may get mowed over the summer,” Stutzman said. “We’re mowing the tops off the weeds.”
Native flowers and short prairie grasses will grow to an average height of 3-4 feet and cover 50% of the area out front.